Fans talk about Kang Daniel's adorable 'fanboy moment' with his own fanboy

Fans talked about Kang Daniel's cute moment with his fanboy.

On a community forum, netizens uploaded photos of Kang Daniel taken from a recent fansign for his solo debut. In the photos, Kang Daniel is seen grinning at a male fan sitting in front of him, signing his album and holding out his hands for a handshake!

On the post, one fan wrote, "The fanboy is relatively calm compared to the very excited Kang Daniel..."

With a happy facial expression, Kang Daniel looked as if he was 'fanboying' for the fanboy. Fans also commented, "which one is the singer and which one is the fan? LOL", "Omg he looks so happy", "Kang Daniel with that headband makes him look more like a happy puppy".

In related news, Kang Daniel's fans have celebrated his solo debut by donating 5 million KRW to underprivileged families.