Kang Ji Hwan hires 4 new lawyers for sexual assault trial

Kang Ji Hwan has reportedly hired new lawyers for his upcoming sexual assault case.



The actor was charged for sexual assault late last month, and on August 3, Kang Ji Hwan was revealed to have hired 4 lawyers from one of the largest law firms 'Lee & Ko' before his sexual assault case. Lee & Ko is known to taking on the trials of former Korean Air executive as well as the director of Ilwoo Foundation.



Kang Ji Hwan's first trial is expected to start this month. As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan admitted to the sexual assault allegations made by two contracted agency employees on July 15, and he's since been dropped from his label Huayi Brothers. His victims are currently taking legal action against malicious commenters.



Stay tuned for updates.

