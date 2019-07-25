Actor Kang Ji Hwan officially charged for sexual assault

Actor Kang Ji Hwan has been officially charged for sexual assault.



On July 25, reports revealed the Sungnam Branch of the Suwon's District Public Prosecutor's Office charged Kang Ji Hwan for committing sexual violence.



As previously reported, Kang Ji Hwan admitted to the sexual assault allegations made by two contracted agency employees on July 15, and he's since been dropped from his label Huayi Brothers. His victims are currently taking legal action against malicious commenters.

