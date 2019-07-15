Huayi Brothers nullifies their exclusive contract with actor Kang Ji Hwan

On July 16, management label Huayi Brothers revealed in an official statement that they have decided to nullify their exclusive contract with actor Kang Ji Hwan.

Back on July 15 Kang Ji Hwan admitted to all of his sexual assault charges through his legal representative. He is currently facing court trial for sexually assaulting a female staff member 'A' and raping a female staff member 'B' while they were asleep, after drinking together.

Huayi Brothers stated, "Due to this recent unforeseen, disgraceful accident, our trust with Kang Ji Hwan has been broken... We admit that it is difficult to continue our relationship with him, so we have decided to nullify our contract with him."

Meanwhile, Kang Ji Hwan's role in ongoing drama 'Joseon Survival' will be taken over by actor Seo Ji Suk.

