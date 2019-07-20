Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa

Reps of Kang Ji Hwan's sexual assault victims take legal action against malicious comments

The victims of Kang Ji Hwan are taking legal action to protect themselves from experiencing secondary victimization.

Following the actor's admittance to the sexual assault charges, representatives of the two female victims have filed lawsuit against netizens who have made malicious comments online. Numbering up to about thirty individuals, these anonymous netizens had allegedly left derogatory messages pertaining to defamation of character and sexual harassment.

Since the victims had first sought help from their friends and acquaintances, without the help of the police, victimization had quickly spread online, eventually reaching the victims. In order to protect the anonymity of the victims themselves, their representatives have filed the lawsuit as a whole on their behalf.



samael210 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

dear god i hope the court comes down hard on these people, that will make netizens think twice before talking shit again.

teleri1,232 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

GOOD!!!!

