Kangta's past statements on 'Knowing Brothers' receive spotlight after alleged cheating controversy

Kangta's past statements on 'Knowing Brothers' are receiving spotlight after his alleged cheating controversy.



On a 2016 episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Kangta revealed how he let women know he's interested them, saying, "I gave them a cellphone and left. Then I'd call, and they would pick up. I'd say, 'I'm the owner of the cellphone, but I didn't have the courage to tell you. Can we meet again?'"



He continued, "We met up, but she said I shouldn't do this. It was after my debut. She knew who I was too." The former H.O.T member also revealed that when he's unable to compose music, he takes off his clothes.



As previously reported, dating rumors erupted after Woo Joo Ahn unintentionally posted a video of the herself and Kangta, and though she explained they were seeing each other once again, Woo Joo Ahn later stated they have now ended things for good. Because Kangta was also rumored to be dating actress Jung Yoo Mi, netizens have been speculating he was dating both women at the same time despite both their labels denying he and Jung Yoo Mi were in a relationship. Kangta also personally commented on the issue.

