Suran sings 'Hibye?!' for 'Love Playlist 4' OST

Suran is the voice behind "Hibye?!" for the 'Love Playlist 4' OST.



The MV follows two characters from 'Love Playlist 4' who want to avoid each other, but keep running into one another like it's fate. "Hibye?!" is a smooth R&B track about being drawn to someone after things have ended.



Watch Suran's "Hibye?!" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



