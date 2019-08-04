Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

87

13

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BREAKING
Dispatch reports Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo are dating

AKP STAFF


Dispatch has recently published photos of Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo on an alleged date in Hannam-dong where Kang Daniel resides. The two reportedly began dating at the beginning of this year.

Their main meeting place is said to be Kang Daniel's highly secure residence, where Jihyo would have able to get in and out freely out of the eyes of the public.

The two reportedly met last year through a mutual senior from the industry that they were both close with.

Throughout the year, they both managed to divide their busy schedules and continued to meet, despite TWICE's recent world tour and Kang Daniel preparing for his first solo album. The two reportedly met up at least once a week and would always see each other before leaving the country and the day after their arrival.

Jihyo was also seen visiting Kang Daniel after his return from his debut showcase, where she cheered and celebrated his debut.

The couple relied on each other and offered support through tough times, with Jihyo rumored to have been a big help for Kang Daniel on his tough road to debut, and the former Wanna One member helping recharge Jihyo as a member of one of the busiest girl groups in Korea.

As of now, neither side has released an official statement on the matter.

  1. TWICE
  2. Jihyo
  3. Kang Daniel
98 120,775 Share 87% Upvoted

33

NEWSY72 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

So obvs I’m in the minority on this one with the whole “let idols date” movement. He JUST debuted and is establishing his fan base -not really the best time to be dating. And for those that say fans are delulu for thinking they have a chance with their idol -that’s exactly what these idols sell and what makes them the money to buy their cars and buildings. Being seemingly available is part of their attraction and their image. It’s not a huge sacrifice to wait until you’ve built up your reputation and fan base.

Share

1 more reply

14

partyfan2013-5 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

OK, look, before we all get excited or angry, we need to know that it's all just speculation at this moment. And with that in mind, we will just have to wait patiently and find out how their agencies would respond to Dispatch's latest currently-unconfirmed report.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND