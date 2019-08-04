



Dispatch has recently published photos of Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo on an alleged date in Hannam-dong where Kang Daniel resides. The two reportedly began dating at the beginning of this year.

Their main meeting place is said to be Kang Daniel's highly secure residence, where Jihyo would have able to get in and out freely out of the eyes of the public.



The two reportedly met last year through a mutual senior from the industry that they were both close with.



Throughout the year, they both managed to divide their busy schedules and continued to meet, despite TWICE's recent world tour and Kang Daniel preparing for his first solo album. The two reportedly met up at least once a week and would always see each other before leaving the country and the day after their arrival.

Jihyo was also seen visiting Kang Daniel after his return from his debut showcase, where she cheered and celebrated his debut.

The couple relied on each other and offered support through tough times, with Jihyo rumored to have been a big help for Kang Daniel on his tough road to debut, and the former Wanna One member helping recharge Jihyo as a member of one of the busiest girl groups in Korea.

As of now, neither side has released an official statement on the matter.