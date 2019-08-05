Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

41

15

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Rapper Mattrix issues a death threat against Swings + shocks judges and viewers on 'Show Me the Money 8' with rude and controversial actions

AKP STAFF

The drama on 'Show Me the Money 8' is ramping up, and definitely not in a good way.

Rapper Mattrix has been advancing in the show and made it past the second round, but is gaining negative attention for his controversial actions.


The rapper made it very clear that he doesn't respect the judges, especially picking a bone with Swings saying that, "Swings is ruining Korean hip hop." The rapper uploaded a series of stories on August 3, cursing at Swings, saying, "You think I can't kill a person? I used to box. I do what I say. I can just stab him and rot in jail."

Mattrix was previously seen on the August 2 broadcast throwing his necklace on the ground, saying he didn't need it, after being accepted to the second round. He also took off his pants and started cursing at the judges in the second round as well, causing a lot of shock.

 

  1. Swings
79 162,572 Share 73% Upvoted

37

YukihinaLV124 pts 2 days ago 7
2 days ago

must be listening to much mumble rap

went to his head

7 more replies

21

Alllovehere770 pts 2 days ago 3
2 days ago

Imma just say this now —- I’ve noticed some k “rappers” try sooooo hard to Be hood ANd they kinda radiate “niggaboo” energy 🤔🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️

3 more replies

