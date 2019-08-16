ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 16th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, ChoNam Zone debuted with "Where Are You Now", Weki Meki came back with "Tiki-Taka (99%)", Busters returned with "Pinky Promise", and The Rose made a comeback with "Red".



As for the winners, Oh My Girl and ITZY were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "ICY". Congrats to ITZY!



Other performers included: ITZY, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, JBJ95, GWSN, Rocket Punch, TRCNG, FANATICS, CIX, VERIVERY, D1CE, Shin Hyun Hee, W24, Dongkiz, Norazo, and FLASHE.



Watch the performances below!



