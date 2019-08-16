Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 16th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, ChoNam Zone debuted with "Where Are You Now", Weki Meki came back with "Tiki-Taka (99%)", Busters returned with "Pinky Promise", and The Rose made a comeback with "Red".

As for the winners, Oh My Girl and ITZY were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "ICY". Congrats to ITZY!

Other performers included: ITZY, Oh My GirlNCT Dream, JBJ95, GWSN, Rocket Punch, TRCNG, FANATICS, CIX, VERIVERY, D1CE, Shin Hyun Hee, W24, Dongkiz, Norazo, and FLASHE.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:



DEBUT: ChoNam Zone


COMEBACK: Weki Meki


COMEBACK: Busters


COMEBACK: The Rose


ITZY


Oh My Girl


NCT Dream


JBJ95


GWSN


Rocket Punch


TRCNG


FANATICS


CIX


VERIVERY


D1CE


Shin Hyun Hee


W24


Dongkiz


Norazo


FLASHE


  1. Busters
  2. CIX
  3. D1CE
  4. FANATICS
  5. FLASHE
  6. GWSN
  7. ITZY
  8. JBJ95
  9. NCT Dream
  10. Oh My Girl
  11. Rocket Punch
  12. The Rose
  13. TRCNG
  14. VERIVERY
  15. Weki Meki
  16. MUSIC BANK
  17. CHONAM ZONE
  18. SHIN HYUN HEE
  19. W24
  20. DONGKIZ
  21. NORAZO
