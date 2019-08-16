UP10TION reveal black-and-white 'space' teaser image for 'The Moment of Illusion' comeback

UP10TION have revealed a black-and-white 'space' teaser image for their 'The Moment of Illusion' comeback.



UP10TION are returning with a sweet, boy-next-door concept, but they're showing a chic, monochromatic side in their latest teaser. As previously reported, UP10TION will be promoting as 8 members with Lee Jin Hyuk taking time to focus on recuperation and solo promotions after 'Produce X 101' and Kim Woo Seok promoting as a member of X1.



UP10TION's newest mini album will be out online this August 22 and offline on August 26.