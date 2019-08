MAMAMOO's Solar, Moon Byul, and Hwa Sa got a chance to make their American podcast show debut on the 'Zach Sang Show' recently, while in LA for their appearance at 'KCON 2019 LA'!

Even without any English-speaking members, the podcast ran smoothly with the help of a fluent translator, as the MAMAMOO members talked about their group name and its meaning, the possibility of a world tour, Solar's YouTube videos, and more!

Check out the full interview above.