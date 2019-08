MONSTA X have recently been announced as part of the lineup for this year's 'Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival' in Las Vegas, Nevada!

The festival is scheduled to take place from September 20-23, 2019 with artists like Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, Billie Eilish, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Toto, Carly Rae Jepsen, Banks, Gallant, and more!

For more information as well as ticketing, visit 'Life Is Beautiful's official website here!