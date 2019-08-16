Dream Catcher reveals individual teaser images for 'The Beginning of The End'

Dream Catcher is gearing up for their Japanese release 'The Beginning Of The End' and have revealed individual teaser image for members Yoohyeon and Gahyeon. Both girls look gorgeous as they sport simple makeup looks and dark hair. Although the teaser images are simple and don't include a fancy set or props, the girls manage to capture the attention of the viewer with their charisma.

Are you excited for Dream Catcher's Japanese release? Keep your eyes peeled for more teasers from them before their release.