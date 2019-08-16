Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Dream Catcher reveals individual teaser images for 'The Beginning of The End'

Dream Catcher is gearing up for their Japanese release 'The Beginning Of The End' and have revealed individual teaser image for members Yoohyeon and Gahyeon. Both girls look gorgeous as they sport simple makeup looks and dark hair. Although the teaser images are simple and don't include a fancy set or props, the girls manage to capture the attention of the viewer with their charisma. 

Are you excited for Dream Catcher's Japanese release? Keep your eyes peeled for more teasers from them before their release.  

YukihinaLV118 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

wow

yey

damm

Brown_Cream408 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

TBH I didn't care for their releases till PIRI came out, that songs is fantastic and opened my mind to rock or metal or whatever it's called

