Popular X1 member Lee Eunsang is the latest member to reveal teaser images for the group's first mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap'. Eunsang is rocking a simple shirt and tie while lounging in the grass, giving extremely handsome boyfriend vibes. His delicate but masculine facial features show off his expressions as he rocks the two concepts for the group's debut.

Which teaser image is your favorite? Are you excited to see Eunsang debut with X1?