It seems like the BLACKPINK girls are promoting for contact lens brand Olens.

Jisoo is the latest member to reveal her CF. Although Jennie sported a sophisticated look in her CF, Jisoo is the epitome of feminine charm as she smiles brightly in a floral dress. She is rocking hazel contact lenses that give her gaze another perspective.

Check out the CF above. What do you think of Jisoo's visuals?