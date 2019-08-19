Dream Catcher reveals group teaser images for their first Japanese album

Dream Catcher has revealed group teaser images for their Japanese album 'The Beginning of the End'.

The members are rocking the girl crush concept in chic dresses and feminine florals. Dream Catcher is definitely a group to keep an eye on and has captured fans' hearts with their unique music and concepts. This album marks the group's first Japanese album, and fans are excited to hear what they have to offer.

Are you a Dream Catcher fan? Which song of theirs do you like the most?