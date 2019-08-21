BTS x Netmarble reveal concept art teaser for upcoming new game!

BTS have revealed the official concept art teaser for their upcoming new game!



BTS and South Korea's largest mobile-gaming company Netmarble are collaborating on a new game, and it looks like fans can expect something epic and exciting. Though the group has already released a mobile video game under the title BTSWorld this past June, this upcoming release will be a brand new game revolving around the 'BTS Universe.'



