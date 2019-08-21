BTS have revealed the official concept art teaser for their upcoming new game!
BTS and South Korea's largest mobile-gaming company Netmarble are collaborating on a new game, and it looks like fans can expect something epic and exciting. Though the group has already released a mobile video game under the title BTSWorld this past June, this upcoming release will be a brand new game revolving around the 'BTS Universe.'
Check out the concept art teaser video above, and let us know what your first impressions are in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
22
6
Posted by57 minutes ago
BTS x Netmarble reveal concept art teaser for upcoming new game!
BTS have revealed the official concept art teaser for their upcoming new game!
4 3,292 Share 79% Upvoted
Log in to comment