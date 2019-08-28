Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

BJ Park Min Young apologizes for releasing Jonghyun's DM's + netizens tell her she has nothing to be sorry about

AKP STAFF

BJ Park Min Young has issued an apology for releasing the DM's sent to her by CNBLUE's Jonghyun, which ultimately led to his belated removal from the group following the Burning Sun scandal. The apology was posted on Instagram and reads as follows: 

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 박민정입니다. 어제 밤에 올린 스토리로 인해 많은 논란을 일으킨 점 죄송합니다. 우선 씨엔블루 이종현님께 저번주쯤 첫번째 다이렉트가 왔었는데, 자숙중이신걸로 알고 그냥 무시했습니다. 그 다음 또 다이렉트가 오길래 솔직한 마음으로는 조금 불쾌감을 느꼈습니다. 다른 여성분들께도 메세지를 하고 안좋은 일이 생길까봐 막고자 하는 마음도 있었습니다. 이러한 이유로 스토리를 올리게 되었는데, 개인적인 대화내용을 공개한 점에 대해서는 정말 죄송하다는 말씀을 드리고 싶습니다. 현재 스토리는 내린 상태이고 앞으로 이런 경솔한 행동을 하지 않도록 조심하겠습니다. 죄송합니다.

A post shared by 박민정 (@1995.mj) on

"Hello. This is Park Min Young. I apologize for causing controversy because of the story I uploaded. Firstly, I got a DM from CNBLUE's Jonghyun about a week ago, but I knew he was on hiatus to reflect so I ignored the message. However, when I got the second DM I felt burdened. I wanted to keep other women from experiencing this. I apologize for revealing personal messages. I took down the story and I will not make thoughtless actions. I'm sorry."

However, netizens are taking her side and telling her:

"Sorry for what? You did a good job."

"You did well! I support you! This wasn't thoughtless. You prevented a criminal from hurting more people."

"Nope. Job well done."

"She's sorry? But she's a victim. This country is strange. Don't criticize the victims."

  1. Jonghyun
3 2,498 Share 100% Upvoted

0

red_beryl3,984 pts 49 seconds ago 0
49 seconds ago

She's really gave us and CNBLUE a nice gift. CNBLUE members won't be dragged down by this gross pervert anymore

Share

0

misspayntbrush-2 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

im glad she exposedt his toxic ass

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
4 hours ago   79   68,942
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
4 hours ago   79   68,943

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND