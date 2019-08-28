BJ Park Min Young apologizes for releasing Jonghyun's DM's + netizens tell her she has nothing to be sorry about

BJ Park Min Young has issued an apology for releasing the DM's sent to her by CNBLUE's Jonghyun, which ultimately led to his belated removal from the group following the Burning Sun scandal. The apology was posted on Instagram and reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Park Min Young. I apologize for causing controversy because of the story I uploaded. Firstly, I got a DM from CNBLUE's Jonghyun about a week ago, but I knew he was on hiatus to reflect so I ignored the message. However, when I got the second DM I felt burdened. I wanted to keep other women from experiencing this. I apologize for revealing personal messages. I took down the story and I will not make thoughtless actions. I'm sorry."

However, netizens are taking her side and telling her:

"Sorry for what? You did a good job."

"You did well! I support you! This wasn't thoughtless. You prevented a criminal from hurting more people."

"Nope. Job well done."

"She's sorry? But she's a victim. This country is strange. Don't criticize the victims."