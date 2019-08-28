Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE

Jonghyun has announced his exit from CNBLUE.

Following his latest controversy involving a DM to a Youtuber, Jonghyun has officially withdrawn from CNBLUE. On August 28, FNC Entertainment released his statement below:

"Hello. This is Lee Jonghyun.

I once again apologize to the people I've hurt through my inappropriate words and actions and to all the people I've disappointed.

Although it's late, I'm informing you I'm withdrawing from CNBLUE. I feel sorry I've caused harm to the members, and I've also told the members about my withdrawal. I'm ashamed to have disappointed fans who believed in me.

Since all of us, including myself, are currently serving in the military, it took a while to express my opinion and announce this. I feel apologetic and grateful to our label for waiting.

I feel great regret over my wrongdoings, and I'm willing to accept criticism from many people. I'm sorry for drawing criticism over a shameful matter."



As previously reported, Jonghyun is currently reflecting due to his involvement in Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom, which included illegally filmed hidden camera footage of women, conversations degrading women, and references to rape.  

riekajang57 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

well! Honestly I totally saw it coming. ofc I think this should happened since March, his sick sexual perversion was really serious and dirty, now Its about time that pervert sexual actually get punished for his disgusting sick dirty sexual actions. He should even be in jail since March.

Women deserve respect!!! ....

Goodbye Jonghyun. you won't be missed.

suntaehyo 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

Good. Bye punk ass.

CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
