Original Content
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

[GIVEAWAY] Win tickets to see DOK2 live in Canada or Europe!

(Note: The Milan concert has been canceled)

Do you want to rock out to some Korean hip hop? You may be in luck! 

DOK2 is going on a world tour and will be making stops at numerous cities in Europe and Canada and allkpop is hosting a giveaway gifting two lucky winners a pair of tickets to see DOK2 live at the city of their choice. These tickets also include a photo opportunity as well. 

Entering this giveaway is easy. Make sure to comment below with the city in which you would like to see DOK2 live and why you want to go to this concert! 

We will select 4 winners overall. The winners will be revealed on or around August 30.

Good luck!

  1. Dok2
TonyPham45
12 seconds ago

Warsaw! because he's one of the rappers in Korea and i'm fan of him since SMTM3 and also i admire him that he made it really big when he was really poor but never gave up. Thumbs up

Jismybae0
13 minutes ago

Warsaw! Why? Thats simple, Im into k-rap/k-hip-hop for almost 4 years now. Im into dok2 music since I saw him in smtm6 ^^ Let’s Get It!!!

