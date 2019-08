Whee In may be busy with MAMAMOO promotions, but fans were delighted to hear that the popular idol member and vocalist will be making another solo release!

Whee In will be dropping 'Soar' on September 4th. The teaser shows off her wholesome beauty as she poses in a warm sunset glow. She has also released a prologue video showing her digging into her creative roots as she paints.

Are you excited to see her make a solo comeback?