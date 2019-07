VERIVERY has released a new group photo teaser.

In preparation for their 'VERI-CHILL' comeback, this Jellyfish Entertainment rookie group has dropped a 'chill version' of their group image. Dressed in sporty red, the group teaser has been preceded by the individual images of the boys in two separate batches.

'VERI-CHILL' will be the group's 1st single album, with title track "Tag Tag Tag". Stay tuned for more updates until the full release on July 31!