VERIVERY prove they're 'Veri-Chill' in individual comeback concept photos

VERIVERY are kicking off a 'Veri-Chill' set of individual comeback concept images, starting with members Gyehyeon, Minchan, Hoyoung, and Dongheon!

Standing against a pitch black background with a radiant, yellow light over their faces, each of the VERIVERY members accentuate pieces of red in their outfits. Their latest individual concept photos are 'Chill' versions, as the boys gear up for their return with their 1st single album 'Veri-Chill' and their title track, "Tag Tag Tag".

Keep an eye out for more of VERIVERY's comeback teasers throughout the month, until their full comeback on July 31 at 6 PM KST!