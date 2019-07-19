Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VERIVERY's Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin wear red in individual 'Veri-Chill' teaser images

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group VERIVERY has released individual teaser images of today's members - Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin!

Similar to 'Chill' version teaser images of members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, and Gyehyeon from yesterday, the group's maknae-line members accentuate red colors in their warm, glowing concept photos. 

The rookie boy group will be making their first comeback in approximately 3 months with their 1st single album 'Veri-Chill', including title track "Tag Tag Tag", set for release on July 31 at 6 PM KST.

Are you liking VERIVERY's comeback teasers so far?

  1. VERIVERY
0 276 Share 67% Upvoted
RaNia, Saem (Semi)
Former RaNia member Saem got married
6 hours ago   5   5,902
misc.
Female K-Pop idols' favorite perfumes
2 hours ago   0   12,244
misc.
Rumors About Mnet Faking 'Produce X 101' Votes
7 hours ago   58   46,641

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND