VERIVERY's Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin wear red in individual 'Veri-Chill' teaser images

Rookie boy group VERIVERY has released individual teaser images of today's members - Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin!

Similar to 'Chill' version teaser images of members Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, and Gyehyeon from yesterday, the group's maknae-line members accentuate red colors in their warm, glowing concept photos.

The rookie boy group will be making their first comeback in approximately 3 months with their 1st single album 'Veri-Chill', including title track "Tag Tag Tag", set for release on July 31 at 6 PM KST.

Are you liking VERIVERY's comeback teasers so far?