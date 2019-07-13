VAV drops album cover, tracklist, & highlight medley for collaboration single 'Give Me More'

VAV has dropped a whole pack of new teasers today!

In preparation for their summer comeback, the boy group released the online album cover, tracklist, and highlight medley for the multilingual collaboration track "Give Me More (feat. De La Ghetto & Play-N-Skillz)". This summer special single album will consist of three different versions of the song including a remix, in addition to the instrumental track.

Check out the audio previews of the tracks below! VAV's full album drop will take place on July 23.