Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VAV drops album cover, tracklist, & highlight medley for collaboration single 'Give Me More'

AKP STAFF

VAV has dropped a whole pack of new teasers today!

In preparation for their summer comeback, the boy group released the online album cover, tracklist, and highlight medley for the multilingual collaboration track "Give Me More (feat. De La Ghetto & Play-N-Skillz)". This summer special single album will consist of three different versions of the song including a remix, in addition to the instrumental track.

Check out the audio previews of the tracks below! VAV's full album drop will take place on July 23.

  1. VAV
0 302 Share 50% Upvoted
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS Official: Hello, Shizuoka!
2 hours ago   2   480
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Big Hit Entertainment’s “Big Plan”
13 hours ago   8   28,091

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND