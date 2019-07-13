GWSN unveils cosmic tracklist for 'The Park In The Night part three'

GWSN has unveiled the tracklist for their comeback album.
On July 14, the rookie girl group dropped a beautiful tracklist for 'The Park In The Night part three', the final installment of the series. The album has eight tracks, including the title song "Red-Sun". The tracks are laid out on the list like planets in orbit, with the center star looking like a sun and moon or an eclipse.
Are you excited for GWSN's comeback? Check out the previously released teaser images while you wait for the full drop on July 23!
