Upcoming Mnet survival show 'Queendom' reveals posters of AOA, (G)I-DLE, Park Bom, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl & Lovelyz

Upcoming Mnet survival show 'Queendom' has revealed posters of AOA, (G)I-DLE, Park Bom, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and Lovelyz.



The 6 artists and groups will compete for the title of 'Queendom' as they release tracks at the same time to see who makes it to the top of the music charts. In line with the show's theme, the line on the posters state, "Determining the real #1."



'Queendom' premieres in August.