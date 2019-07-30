Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Upcoming Mnet survival show 'Queendom' reveals posters of AOA, (G)I-DLE, Park Bom, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl & Lovelyz

AKP STAFF

Upcoming Mnet survival show 'Queendom' has revealed posters of AOA, (G)I-DLE, Park Bom, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, and Lovelyz.

The 6 artists and groups will compete for the title of 'Queendom' as they release tracks at the same time to see who makes it to the top of the music charts. In line with the show's theme, the line on the posters state, "Determining the real #1."

'Queendom' premieres in August. 

  1. AOA
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. Lovelyz
  4. MAMAMOO
  5. Oh My Girl
  6. Park Bom
  7. QUEENDOM
1 1,998 Share 75% Upvoted

0

nawaira-26 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

The title of the programs fits them right , They are all Queens.

Share
Sunmi
Sunmi's label confirms her comeback for August
49 minutes ago   0   794
B1A4, Baro
B1A4's Baro enlists for military service
1 hour ago   0   975

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND