TXT brave the rain to win concert tickets for their favorite artists + lose their minds when they find out who it is

TXT braved the rain and early morning hours to finish a challenge that allowed them to win concert tickets to their favorite artists' concert!

On episode three of Mnet's 'ONE DREAM. TXT', the members participated and won a challenge that got them to win a prize to see their favorite artists live! That artist happens to be the group's label seniors BTS and the boys lost their minds when they learned that they were going to see! 

Check out the cute clip below. Would you be as excited as TXT if you learned that you were going to see BTS?

  1. TXT
Siri1233,021 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

"That artist happens to be the group's label senior BTS" sure "happens to be". So they couldn't ask the company to give them tickets for their label senior's concert? 😂

Kirsty_Louise3,175 pts 1 hour ago 8
1 hour ago

Aww, they're cute. ☺️

