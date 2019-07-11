Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Netizens are in love with (G)I-DLE Shuhua's bare face

credit: Newsen

Idols rarely reveal their bare face but (G)I-DLE's Shuhua doesn't care is flaunting her natural beauty. 

The rookie idol was seen coming back to Korean at Incheon airport after finishing KCON NY with her beautiful bare face. 

Netizens are raving about her beauty saying: 

"She didn't even put on lipstick. This is actually a purely bare face and she's beautiful."

"She didn't put any colors on her face and she's still stunning."

"So pretty! Those who are calling her ugly should look in a mirror."


What do you think of Shuhua's natural beauty? 

credit: Newsen

  Shuhua
claivan282 pts 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

She is so beautiful without makeup.♥

tenty_tenty250 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

She is beautiful with and without makeup. 😊😍

