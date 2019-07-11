Netizens are in love with (G)I-DLE Shuhua's bare face

credit: Newsen

Idols rarely reveal their bare face but (G)I-DLE's Shuhua doesn't care is flaunting her natural beauty.

The rookie idol was seen coming back to Korean at Incheon airport after finishing KCON NY with her beautiful bare face.

Netizens are raving about her beauty saying:

"She didn't even put on lipstick. This is actually a purely bare face and she's beautiful."

"She didn't put any colors on her face and she's still stunning."

"So pretty! Those who are calling her ugly should look in a mirror."





What do you think of Shuhua's natural beauty?