Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of June 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of June 2019 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|Anne-Marie - 2002
|173,282,092
|2
|Lim Jae Hyun - If There Was A Way To Practice Love
|171,009,826
|3
|Davichi - Unspoken Words
|149,684,405
|4
|Kim Na Young - To Be Honest
|136,345,752
|5
|Billie Eilish - bad guy
|133,964,891
|6
|Lee Hi ft. B.I - NO ONE
|132,869,423
|7
|BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv
|125,294,899
|8
|Jannabi - For Lovers Who Hesitate
|106,283,117
|9
|Vibe - Drunk On Love
|106,181,895
|10
|Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full)
|104,593,849
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|BTS - BTS WORLD OST
|498,455
|Kakao M
|2
|Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Day 1
|182,210
|Dreamus
|3
|Yunho - True Colors
|134,127
|Dreamus
|4
|Stray Kids - Cle 2 _ Yellow Wood
|123,903
|Dreamus
|5
|BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA
|100,678 (Total Sales: 3,499,980)
|Dreamus
|6
|ATEEZ - TREASURE EP.3 _ One To All
|93,553
|Genie Music
|7
|Cosmic Girls - For The Summer
|61,811
|Kakao M
|8
|Yesung - Pink Magic
|56,918
|Dreamus
|9
|fromis_9 - FUN FACTORY
|49,850
|Genie Music
|10
|AB6IX - B_COMPLETE
|44,934
|Warner Music
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
Log in to comment