Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of June 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of June 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 Anne-Marie - 2002 173,282,092 2 Lim Jae Hyun - If There Was A Way To Practice Love 171,009,826 3 Davichi - Unspoken Words

149,684,405 4 Kim Na Young - To Be Honest 136,345,752 5 Billie Eilish - bad guy 133,964,891 6 Lee Hi ft. B.I - NO ONE 132,869,423 7 BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv 125,294,899 8 Jannabi - For Lovers Who Hesitate 106,283,117 9 Vibe - Drunk On Love 106,181,895 10 Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full)

104,593,849





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 BTS - BTS WORLD OST 498,455 Kakao M 2 Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Day 1 182,210 Dreamus 3 Yunho - True Colors 134,127 Dreamus 4 Stray Kids - Cle 2 _ Yellow Wood 123,903 Dreamus 5 BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA

100,678 (Total Sales: 3,499,980) Dreamus 6 ATEEZ - TREASURE EP.3 _ One To All 93,553 Genie Music 7 Cosmic Girls - For The Summer 61,811 Kakao M 8 Yesung - Pink Magic 56,918 Dreamus 9 fromis_9 - FUN FACTORY 49,850 Genie Music 10 AB6IX - B_COMPLETE 44,934 Warner Music





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.