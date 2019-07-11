Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of June 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of June 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1Anne-Marie - 2002173,282,092
2Lim Jae Hyun - If There Was A Way To Practice Love171,009,826
3Davichi - Unspoken Words
149,684,405
4Kim Na Young - To Be Honest136,345,752
5Billie Eilish - bad guy133,964,891
6Lee Hi ft. B.I - NO ONE132,869,423
7BTS ft. Halsey - Boy With Luv125,294,899
8Jannabi - For Lovers Who Hesitate106,283,117
9Vibe - Drunk On Love106,181,895
10Naomi Scott - Speechless (Full)
104,593,849


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1BTS - BTS WORLD OST498,455Kakao M
2Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Day 1182,210Dreamus
3Yunho - True Colors134,127Dreamus
4Stray Kids - Cle 2 _ Yellow Wood123,903Dreamus
5BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA
100,678 (Total Sales: 3,499,980)Dreamus
6ATEEZ - TREASURE EP.3 _ One To All93,553Genie Music
7Cosmic Girls - For The Summer61,811Kakao M
8Yesung - Pink Magic56,918Dreamus
9fromis_9 - FUN FACTORY49,850Genie Music
10AB6IX - B_COMPLETE44,934Warner Music


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

