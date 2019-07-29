Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TRCNG exudes strong visuals in individual teasers for 'Rising' comeback

TRCNG is gearing up to make their comeback!

On July 29, the group dropped individual teasers for their upcoming second single album 'Rising.' The images were released through their official social media channels and feature all ten members wearing bold street fashion and giving the camera a direct and confident gaze.

Meanwhile, 'Rising,' which is set for release on August 5, will contain both the upcoming single "Missing" and previously released track "Paradise."

Check out all of the images below!

Welci8 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Wow their so handsome 🔥

