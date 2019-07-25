The Quiett revealed to have helped out struggling junior rappers to release their albums by giving them money

The Quiett definitely can appear scary with his charisma and rapping skills, but he's actually has a heart of gold.
Netizens have recently uncovered The Quiett's past through evidence that was brought to light. He had helped out rapper E-sens's mixtape by fronting the entire cost of its' production. E-sens was so touched that he made a tweet about it back in 2017.
The tweet states:
"Thank you to those who shared whatever they had with me. I am existing on the fact that I am a result of what was given to me. I remember when Quiett hyung said "Hey release an album" to a nobody alcoholic bum and gave me all the costs to make an album."
This mixtape was the one that brought credibility to E-sens and helped launched his career. The Quiett had also paid 3 million KRW (~2532 USD) to make rapper Swings album 'Upgrade 1' as well, who referenced the fact in his song "Gweegam Remix".
