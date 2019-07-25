Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

16

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

The Quiett revealed to have helped out struggling junior rappers to release their albums by giving them money

AKP STAFF

The Quiett definitely can appear scary with his charisma and rapping skills, but he's actually has a heart of gold. 

Netizens have recently uncovered The Quiett's past through evidence that was brought to light. He had helped out rapper E-sens's mixtape by fronting the entire cost of its' production. E-sens was so touched that he made a tweet about it back in 2017. 

The tweet states:

"Thank you to those who shared whatever they had with me. I am existing on the fact that I am a result of what was given to me. I remember when Quiett hyung said "Hey release an album" to a nobody alcoholic bum and gave me all the costs to make an album." 


This mixtape was the one that brought credibility to E-sens and helped launched his career. The Quiett had also paid 3 million KRW (~2532 USD) to make rapper Swings album 'Upgrade 1' as well, who referenced the fact in his song "Gweegam Remix".

  1. E-Sens
  2. The Quiett
3 1,211 Share 84% Upvoted

3

Guesstar2,028 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Looks can be deceiving. 'Silence is Golden' describes The Quiett’s altruism. Admirable 👍

Share

1

Kpopfan10049 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

The quiet always seems like such a cool and awesome guy. He takes all of his juniors' jokes and teasing with stride, and he is one of the few rappers who don't always "flex" (nothing wrong with flexing, it just get's a little tiresome sometimes).

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT Dream
NCT Dream releases MV for 'BOOM'
8 hours ago   21   7,590
T.O.P
T.O.P and family say goodbye to their dog Alo
9 hours ago   27   21,717

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND