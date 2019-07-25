Netizens buzzing about the infamous 'G-String Man' going to cafes

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Netizens have been fervent in their discussion of a man dubbed the 'G-String Man' who was seen in public spaces only wearing what was believed to be a G string. 


'The G-String Man' was recently booked on July 24 for indecent exposure after he was first spotted at a cafe in Chungju.  He was also seen at another cafe in Wonju as well wearing the same outfit. 

It appears after an investigation, that the 'G-String Man' was actually working very short shorts, not a G string. The Chungju police department released a statement, saying that it would be difficult to prosecute the man because he didn't commit any sexual acts and was just wearing extremely short shorts. 

Do you think this situation was worth the controversy? 

Ahhhhhhh......

Stay pressed, SK.

XDDDDDDDDDD

