Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun discuss the difficulties of publicly dating

Oh Chang Suk and Lee Chae Eun discussed the difficulties of being a public celebrity couple.

The two became a real-life pair after being paired up on 'Taste of Love 2' and went to a baseball game together on the July 25 broadcast. Afterwards, they got dinner and discussed the difficulties and fears they had after going public. 

Oh Chang Suk stated "Many people are judging the seriousness of our relationship and thinking that we're not serious. People say that I fell in love at first sight. But I'm someone who thinks a lot." Lee Chae Eun stated that the only reason why the relationship was possible was due to his firm belief in the two of them, and thanked him, saying that she "wants to be a good person by his side." 



