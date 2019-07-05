Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

1

Live
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Watch 'Music Bank' feat. (G)I-DLE, GFriend, Stray Kids & more live!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is airing live through KBS World TV's official YouTube channel. As usual, 'Music Bank' features the latest songs and performances by your favorite idols!

Watch the live stream above, and discuss. If you miss the performance you were waiting for, make sure to catch up with allkpop's wrap-up later tonight.

  1. misc.
  2. MUSIC BANK
0 373 Share 0% Upvoted
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW no longer appearing at 'KCON 2019 NY'
18 hours ago   33   18,387

allkpop in your Inbox