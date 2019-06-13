Former producer of The East Light sentenced to 3 years in prison for habitual assault of minors

On June 14, a head judge at Seoul city's Central District Court in Seocho-gu sentenced former PD Moon Young Il of Media Line Entertainment to 3 years of prison.

On this day, the 6th court trial and hearing between defendant Moon Young Il and former The East Light member Lee Suk Chul and Lee Seung Hyun took place with Moon Young Il, Media Line Entertainment president Lee Jung Hyun, chief executive Kim Chang Hwan, as well as Moon's legal representatives and the Lee brothers' legal representatives, present on site. The Lee Brothers were not present, only their father and aunt.

Previously, after admitting to charges of assaulting Lee Seung Hyun with a wooden bat, Moon was jailed while awaiting the results of his trial. Today, in his final statement as a defendant before his sentence, Moon confessed, "I was embarrassed and humiliated when I saw [The East Light] members who came to visit me through the other side of the window. I am reflecting on my past, foolish actions."

