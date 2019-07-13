Mnet has revealed the official posters of the final contestants.

July 14, Mnet shared the individual images for the final twenty contestants on 'Produce X 101'. As reported, the final twenty male trainees chosen to appear on the last episode are: Kim Yohan, Kim Wooseok, Lee Jinhyuk, Han Seungwoo, Kim Mingkyu, Cho Seungyeon, Nam Dohyun, Song Hyeongjun, Lee Eunsang, Keum Dohyun, Cha Junho, Son Dongpyo, Hwang Yunseong, Kang Minhee, Koo Jungmo, Lee Hangyul, Song Yuvin, Ham Wonjin, Tony, and Lee Sejin.

Check out the posters below, listed in order from rank #1. Which final contestants are your 'picks'?