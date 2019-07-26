Verbal Jint makes his return to the entertainment industry after drunk driving controversy

Verbal Jint has made his return to the entertainment industry after a lengthy hiatus due to his previous drunk driving controversy in 2016.

The rapper has remained under the radar until now and has made his first TV appearance on 'Show Me the Money 8' as a producer.

Verbal Jint made a change to his previous visual appearance by coming to the press conference in made up hair and a goatee. He is on the BGM-v crew with BeWhy, Giriboy, and Millic and will be competing against another producer team to raise up the best rapper in the competition.