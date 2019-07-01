Netizens notice that BTS's V looks exactly like his dad!

BTS member V apparently looks exactly like his dad!

Photos of a side by side comparison of V and his father have been circling internet forums and netizens can't help but marvel at how similar they look!

Both V and his dad share the same facial features, especially in the eyes, nose, and lips! Netizens are commenting that V clearly got his good looks from his dad and we agree!





"Their lips are exactly the same! V's dad was so handsome."

"Wow, they even have the same aura."

"The father's face now looks a lot like V too!"

"Even their expressions are the same lol"





Do you think the look similar?