Eun Ji Won (42) is stunning all with his extremely youthful visuals!

The singer recently made his first solo comeback in 10 years with album 'G1' and stunned netizens with his visuals when he performed his title track "I'M ON FIRE" on June 29 for 'Music Core.' The veteran idol is still capturing the hearts of female fans for his good looks.

It's been 23 years since Eun Ji Won has made his debut and he's proving that he's still got it! Check out the performance below.