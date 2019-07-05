Netizens fall in love with Kim Chung Ha's reaction after her win on 'Music Bank'

Netizens fell in love with a cute GIF of Kim Chung Ha.

On July 5, Kim Chung Ha ranked #1 on 'Music Bank', snagging another win for her recent title track "Snapping". As if she had not expected the win, her priceless reaction with a surprised facial expression made netizens turn the adorable moment into a GIF. After unexpectedly widening her eyes, Kim Chung Ha jumped at the sound of the confetti machine going off right after her win announcement.

Seeing this reaction, netizens commented: "Sooooooooo cuteeeeee", "she looks like a cat shocked after looking at a cucumber", "looks like the people around her were also shocked lol", "she looks like Elsa T___T so pretty", "everyone jumps haha", "love you Chung Ha", "so hilarious haha", "is she a squirrel? so cute T____T", "too cute lol even the flowers on either side of her getting surprised haha"

Another netizen pulled up a different GIF, one that showed another one of Kim Chung Ha's classic expressions after getting surprised.

Congratulations to Kim Chung Ha's win, once again!