News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens fall in love with Kim Chung Ha's reaction after her win on 'Music Bank'

Netizens fell in love with a cute GIF of Kim Chung Ha.

On July 5, Kim Chung Ha ranked #1 on 'Music Bank', snagging another win for her recent title track "Snapping". As if she had not expected the win, her priceless reaction with a surprised facial expression made netizens turn the adorable moment into a GIF. After unexpectedly widening her eyes, Kim Chung Ha jumped at the sound of the confetti machine going off right after her win announcement.

Seeing this reaction, netizens commented: "Sooooooooo cuteeeeee", "she looks like a cat shocked after looking at a cucumber", "looks like the people around her were also shocked lol", "she looks like Elsa T___T so pretty", "everyone jumps haha", "love you Chung Ha", "so hilarious haha", "is she a squirrel? so cute T____T", "too cute lol even the flowers on either side of her getting surprised haha"

Another netizen pulled up a different GIF, one that showed another one of Kim Chung Ha's classic expressions after getting surprised.

Congratulations to Kim Chung Ha's win, once again!

Congrats Chungha. Worked hard.

So cute

So cutee 🤗🤩🤣 I love her!

