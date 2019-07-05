Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Kim Chung Ha wins #1 + Performances from July 5th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Purplebeck debuted with "Crystal Ball", Lana debuted with "Lana", 3YE debuted with "DMT", and No Hoon Soo debuted with "Viviza". GFriend came back with "Fever", Ben made a comeback with "Thank You for Goodbye", Parc Jae Jung returned with "If Only", It's made a comeback with "Don't Be Shy", Bursters came back with "Barriers", and We in the Zone were back with "Love Love Love". 

As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and Jang Hae Jin & Yoon Min Soo were the nominees, but it was Kim Chung Ha who took the win with "Snapping". Congrats to Kim Chung Ha!

Other performers included: Choi BominShin Yeeun, Kim Chung Ha, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, SF9, Cosmic Girls, Leo, Zelo, and OnlyOneOf.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Purplebeck


DEBUT: Lana


DEBUT: 3YE


DEBUT: No Hoon Soo


COMEBACK: GFriend


COMEBACK: Ben


COMEBACK: Parc Jae Jung


COMEBACK: It's


COMEBACK: Bursters


COMEBACK: We in the Zone


Choi Bomin & Shin Yeeun


Kim Chung Ha




(G)I-DLE


Stray Kids


SF9


Cosmic Girls


Leo


Zelo


OnlyOneOf


