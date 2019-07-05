Yoo Jae Suk, Seo Jang Hoon & Park Na Rae top variety star brand values in July

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation on July 5, the top 3 variety stars in terms of brand value this month are Yoo Jae Suk, Seo Jang Hoon, and Park Na Rae.
From June 4 through July 5, 2019, the Institute analyzed over 33 million pieces of big data related to approximately 50 variety stars. In 1st place, Yoo Jae Suk garnered a total of 1,569,605 points, while Seo Jang Hoon followed behind in 2nd place with 1,470,837 points. In 3rd place, last month's top rank star Park Na Rae earned a total of 1,348,433 points.
From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Kang Ho Dong, Kim Jong Kook, Lee Young Ja, Lee Soo Geun, Yoon Jong Shin, Ahn Jung Hwan, and Jun Hyun Moo. Check out the full list below.
