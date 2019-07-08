NCT Dream currently preparing new album for end-of-month comeback

The boys of NCT Dream are gearing up for their next comeback!



According to their agency SM Entertainment, the unit will be returning at the end of July with a new album.



This will be their first comeback in ten months, following the release of their second mini album 'We Go Up,' which they released back in September of 2018. Since then, the group released two tracks through SM Station, "Candle Light" and "Don't Need Your Love."



Meanwhile, NCT Dream member Haechan is currently performing with NCT 127 as part of their 'Neo City' world tour. The tour is currently in Europe.

