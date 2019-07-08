NU'EST's Min Hyun picked as the most anticipated 'musical-idol' in 'Idol Chart' survey



NU'EST member Minhyun was recently voted the most highly anticipated musical idol this week in a survey on 'Idol Chart'.

Minhyun topped the list with 11,865 out of 26,651 votes, or 45% of the total votes cast. The runner-up was Yoon Ji Sung, who received 11,659 votes.

The survey included nine male idols, who placed within the survey as follows:

#1 NU'EST Minhyun (11,865 votes)

#2 Yoon Ji Sung (11,659 votes)

#3 HOTSHOT Noh Tae Hyun (1332 votes)

#4 Infinite Sunggyu (530 votes)

#5 VIXX Ken (524 votes)

#6 Seventeen DK (318 votes)

#7 Infinite Woohyun (207 votes)

#8 EXO Suho (184 votes)

#9 EXO Baekhyun (32 votes)



Minhyun will be making his musical debut alongside VIXX's Leo in the musical, 'Marie Antoinette',

both playing the role of Count Axel Von Fersen. The play is set to run from August 24th to November 17th at the D-Cube Art Center in Seoul.





Which musical idol are you excited for?