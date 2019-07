BTS is officially a household name in US popular media. KIDZBOP is a popular compilation cover album featuring lyrics suited for children and BTS's "Boy in Luv" has officially made it into the tracklist.

The KIDZBOP crew was seen enthusiastically covering the song and dancing in bright neon outfits in New York Times Square.

These kidz got moves! @KIDZBOP brought the energy this AM in #TimesSquare. pic.twitter.com/b4R5w2SLjR — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) July 22, 2019

It seems like BTS has brought Kpop into being part of a mainstream pop! Did you dig their cover?