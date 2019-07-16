Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Joy shows off her extra side by hilariously annoying Irene with her sexy dancing

Idol group members have strong friendships but also annoy each other as well!

Recently, netizens have noticed a part of the behind the scenes footage for the making of Red Velvet's"Zimzalabim" where Joy starts sexily dancing to Irene's utter dismay. 

Joy begins seductively dancing while Irene shouts "Why are you doing this?!" multiple times, eliciting laughter from the other members and the staff. It seems like Joy's dancing may win over most people but Irene is definitely not one of them!

via GIPHY

What do you think about this hilarious moment? 

The cutest ones🤗

