Netizens leave negative reactions towards Luna's unflattering photo + think she's copying Sulli

Many stars are often the victims of malicious commenting, and Luna seems to be taking the brunt of it these days. 

Luna has recently been participating in a number of musicals and appeared in a production of 'Mamma Mia' at the LG Art Center on July 16t Netizens began to comment on an unflattering picture of her taken on stage, stating: 

credit: OSEN

"There's something strange about her."

"She lost so much weight and did so much plastic surgery that she looks unnatural. She was prettier before..."

"Now that f(x) failed she's trying to get attention like Sulli by receiving negative reactions. She doesn't have a personality or the looks and failed with plastic surgery. Whatever she does is awkward."

"She's trying to copy Sulli but it's not going to work."


Netizens have recently left negative comments on an Instagram post of Luna posing in bike shorts and drinking beer as well. What do you think of the netizens' reactions? 

Znewie71594 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago


"Now that f(x) failed she's trying to get attention like Sulli by receiving negative reactions.


What a stupid ass comment.
3

vteebby319 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

knetz acting like they never got an unflattering candid picture. ooookkkk. -.- she was singing and they so happen to take an unflattering shot. how is she copying sulli? like wth

