TWICE releases adorable dance-making video for 'Happy Happy'

AKP STAFF

TWICE is definitely hustling hard to deliver content to ONCEs and this dance-making video definitely fulfills expectations.

The group's official Japanese youtube channel uploaded a 'dance making video' for the group's single "Happy Happy" on July 16 and fans get to see the members show off their choreography in adorable white dresses and sipping on Hawaiian drinks. We also get to see the girls doing aegyo and generally stunning viewers with their visuals.

Check out the video above! 

